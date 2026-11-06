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Trash Truck Engulfed in Flames on northbound I-15 Freeway just after Highway 138
By Staff Writer,9 days ago
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A trash truck traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass caught fire on Thursday night. The incident was reported at about 6:17pm November 5, 2026, on the northbound 15 Freeway about two miles after the Highway 138 exit, according to California Highway Patrol logs. The unknown sanitation truck had “heavy flames” underneath and cab area.