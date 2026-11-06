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Johnson County urges early MMR vaccine for some infants after exposure risk in region
By Abigail Homrock,9 days ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed the state’s first measles-related death since 1990, involving an infant connected to an ongoing outbreak. As of Nov. 3, Wisconsin had reported 431 measles cases across 13 counties this year, with nine people hospitalized. As the outbreak continues, Johnson...
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