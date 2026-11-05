undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
18 Dog Breeds For California Distance Runners Who Train On Paved Paths
By Joan Mercer,7 days ago
California pavement can hit 135 degrees when the air feels like a mild 86. That single fact changes everything about choosing a running dog here. You need a partner with real stamina, a coat that handles sunshine, and a brain that loves routine miles. Some breeds were built to chase carriages, others to cross hot plains, and a few will surprise you completely.
2