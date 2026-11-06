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Jeffrey Viel and Dillon Boucher trade punches in a wild fight with a bloody finish
By Vincent Carbonneau,8 days ago
- Viel is not a random dance partner. The Lightning winger has 18 penalty minutes in 11 games this season, and he's piled up 250 over his NHL career. Boucher, listed at 6 feet and 220 pounds, picked a heavyweight for his first one. He's also been in the spotlight all week. He logged 8:10 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss at Florida, where Boucher's words for Brady Tkachuk made noise.