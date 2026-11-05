undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lebanon Man Admits Killing Pregnant Wife, Newborn Son in 2025 Shooting
By Linden Wynn,3 days ago
A Lebanon, Missouri man has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and the infant son born after she was shot, closing out a case that began with a late-night emergency call to a home on North Adams Avenue in June 2025. Sidney Fredrick Wilson V entered guilty pleas Tuesday to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.