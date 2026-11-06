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Clinton man arrested after 10-mile chase through Somerset County
By Jack McGuire,9 days ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton man was arrested after a 10-mile police chase through Somerset County on Thursday, deputies said. Deputies said a Somerset County deputy saw a Chevy Suburban driving erratically near Route 2 and Hill Road in Canaan around 4 p.m. The chase continued for about 10 miles, and the driver pulled over on his own along Route 23, deputies said.
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