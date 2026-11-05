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St. Louis Police Hunt Gunman Who Opened Fire on Man Fixing His Car
By Linden Wynn,7 days ago
St. Louis police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with a shooting that unfolded in broad daylight in the Walnut Park West neighborhood in September. A 38-year-old man was working on his vehicle in the 6000 block of West Florissant when someone opened fire on him, and more than a month later, the gunman remains unidentified.