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Mount Vernon Man Flattens Tires on 10 Police Vehicles, Bites Officer, Faces Armed Violence Charge
By Marisol Keane,4 days ago
A 29-year-old Mount Vernon man is facing a stack of felony charges, including armed violence, after police say he flattened tires on ten police vehicles, bit an officer, and had to be tased before he could be taken into custody. Daniel Artis was arrested on Tuesday following a confrontation that Mount Vernon's police chief says could have turned deadly.