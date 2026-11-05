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Sun-Soaked St. Louis Hits 62 Before Weekend Chill Muscles In
By Linden Wynn,3 days ago
St. Louis is starting Thursday with clear skies and temperatures around 47 degrees, but the day is set to warm quickly under mostly sunny skies. The high should reach about 62 degrees, with winds turning gusty out of the northwest Thursday afternoon and evening. It is a pretty good case for taking the long way home—at least until the sun starts giving up later.