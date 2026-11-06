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Second Shooting in Two Days Hits East Fort Worth Complex, Suspect Jailed
By Margie Townsend,8 days ago
A 32-year-old man was shot and injured at an east Fort Worth apartment complex on Wednesday night, and police have since booked a 22-year-old suspect in connection with the attack. The shooting unfolded at the Sandy Oaks Apartments in the 1500 block of Sandy Lane, marking the second reported shooting at the same complex in as many days.
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