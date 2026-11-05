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Arkansas AG asks judge to end decades-old agreement on Black-majority court districts
By Anthony Wright, Coastal TV Group,5 days ago
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is asking a federal judge to end a decades-old agreement that established Black-majority judicial districts in parts of the state. Griffin has filed a motion to terminate the consent decree in the case Hunt v. Arkansas, which dates back to 1991. The agreement created 10...
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