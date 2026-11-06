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Oilers’ Podkolzin receives game misconduct vs. Ducks
By Sportsnet Staff via Sportsnet.ca,,8 days ago
Vasily Podkolzin came to his captain's defence on Thursday, but ended up with a game misconduct for his efforts. Podkolzin was ejected from the Edmonton Oilers' game against the Anaheim Ducks midway through the first period. He received the misconduct for fighting Drew Helleson, who had checked Connor McDavid into the Anaheim net. The play came with just under 12 minutes remaining in the period as McDavid drove to the Ducks crease before Helleson bumped the Oilers captain into the post. McDavid stayed down on the ice as players from both teams converged. Podkolzin then found Helleson in the scrum,...