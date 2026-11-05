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Pusback Named American Conference Freshman of the Year
By Via UAB Athletics,,4 days ago
BIRMINGHAM – UAB freshman defender Tim Pusback was named the American Conference Freshman of the Year, the league announced on Thursday, following a strong debut season with the Blazers. Pusback made an immediate impact on the UAB backline, starting all 15 matches and logging 1,311 minutes on the pitch. The Bamberg, Germany native played a key role in a defensive unit that recorded three shutouts this season while also contributing offensively with an assist and two shots, including one on goal. In addition to his Freshman of the Year selection, Pusback earned two American Conference weekly honors during the season.…