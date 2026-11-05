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Bringing the Heat: Meet Alaskan AKC Agility League Team ‘The Chinooks – We Run Like the Wind’
By Lindsey Dobruck,6 days ago
Twinkle lights line the walls of an agility training barn in Fairbanks, Alaska. In the “House of Fly,” they illuminate a path from the entrance of the barn to the main light switch. On the shortest day of the year, Fairbanks sees less than four hours of daylight. The House of Fly has become an unexpected haven of light and warmth throughout the darkest days of the year.
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