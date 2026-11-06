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Cigarroa Toros clinch post-season birth for first time since 2006
By Rodrigo Mendoza,8 days ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One year after finishing 0-10 for the third consecutive season, Cigarroa has clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2006. Under first-year head coach Benny Ellison, the Toros notched a statement win early against Hidalgo Early College before dropping the following week’s matchup against rival Nixon. The setback did not derail South Laredo’s squad, which won four of its next seven games to set up a decisive Week 11 matchup against Roma.