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Centrus Posts $6.2 Billion Backlog, Sets 2026 Revenue Guidance of $450 Million to $500 Million
8 days ago
Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) reported $55.5 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2026 as it deployed substantial capital toward expanding uranium-enrichment capacity and built a total backlog of $6.2 billion. The company also set updated full-year guidance of $450 million to $500 million in revenue and $350 million to $500 million in total capital deployed, including prepaid expenses.