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VIP PODCAST 11/5 – WKH – NXT TV review: CM Punk faces Waller for NXT Title, Dusty Classic Tournament Final, Cena announces first NXT entrant into JCC, Kelani faces mystery challenger (19 min.)
8 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 4 edition of NXT TV featuring CM Punk facing Greyson Waller for NXT Title, Dusty Classic Tournament Final, John Cena announces first NXT entrant into the John Cena Classic, Kelani Jordan faces mystery challenger Paige, and more.