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VIP PODCAST 11/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 1): New Japan Power Struggle, Wrestle Kingdom line-up so far with AEW wrestlers, AEW vs. NXT, catching up on WWE, AAA, UFC (89 min.)
8 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:. First, Todd updates his health emergency last week and his prognosis going forward. A review of New Japan Power Struggle and a reaction to...