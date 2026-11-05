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u-blox Launches SAM-M11N, a 4.4-Gram GNSS Module With a Built-In Antenna
By Inside GNSS,5 days ago
U-blox announced the SAM-M11N on Nov. 5, a GNSS module that combines a receiver and an omnidirectional patch antenna in a single 15.5 × 15.5 × 5.3 mm package weighing 4.4 grams. Built on u-blox’s F11 GNSS platform, the module targets small, battery-powered devices, including asset tracking tags, livestock and pet trackers, personal trackers, lightweight drones and aftermarket telematics units.