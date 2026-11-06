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'There will be Democratic votes needed': Florida Democrats overcome supermajority in House
By WLRN Public Media,8 days ago
Florida Democrats are rejoicing this week over flipping up to 17 seats in the Florida House, pending a recount taking place for one seat. It means they have broken the supermajority in the chamber that Republicans have had since 2022. Parkland Democrat Christine Hunschofsky, the leader of House Democrats, says...
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