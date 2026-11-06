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Shaw Sweeps Lincoln in Regular-Season Finale, Turns Attention to CIAA Championship
8 days ago
Oxford PA. – Shaw University closed out the 2026 volleyball regular season on a high note Thursday evening, cruising to a 3-0 sweep of Lincoln (Pa.) at Oxford High School. The Lady Bears (11-18, 11-10 CIAA) secured the victory by set scores of 25-8, 25-23 and 25-18, using a strong offensive attack and dominant serving performance to finish conference play with a win.