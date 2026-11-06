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ANOMALITH Review – A Scrappy Anomalous Adventure
By Cameron Waldrop,8 days ago
There is something unsettling about a place that should be familiar but no longer feels quite right. An empty office corridor, a deserted shopping centre or a hospital room can become far more threatening when the rules that govern them begin to fall apart. Add monsters, mysterious objects, and a government agency tasked with investigating them, and you have the foundations for an intriguing survival horror shooter.