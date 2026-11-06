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Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Review – A Grand but Exhausting Epic
By Jesse Lab,8 days ago
Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave for Nintendo Switch 2. It took me 132 hours to see the credits roll in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. That is more time than I have spent on any other single game, excluding multiplayer titles and repeat playthroughs, and those hours left me with two feelings that have been difficult to reconcile. At its best, I was more absorbed in its world than I have been with any other entry in the series. At its most frustrating, I wanted nothing more than to put it down and play something else.