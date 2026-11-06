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Apple Cider Donut returns to Catalina Crunch with a bit more fiber
8 days ago
Apple Cider Donut has become a fall regular for Catalina Crunch. It’s the brand’s take on the cinnamon-dusted donuts sold at apple orchards and farm stands, bringing the taste of spiced cider to a bowl of high-protein, better-for-you cereal. The creative functional team at Catalina Crunch says fans ask for the flavor every year, and this year’s return comes with an update to the recipe that gives it even more fiber.