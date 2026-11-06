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911 call that prompted Meriwether County school lockdowns was swatting incident
By Atlanta News First staff,9 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — The 911 call that prompted lockdowns for Meriwether County Schools was determined to be a swatting incident that originated in Europe, according to the sheriff’s office. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office said the reported threat “made use of various internet-based services and...