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Envoc completes pivot to custom biometric verification with FaceLock pilot program
By Chris Burt,6 days ago
When Envoc launched FaceLock earlier this year, it marked a new direction for one of the pioneering companies in the mobile driver’s license (mDL) and credentials space. FaceLock creates a signed credential with UR Codes for future reuse, bound to the individual with FaceTec’s industry-leading 3D biometric liveness detection. The credential can be used for in-browser identity verification, and a reader supplied by Envoc provides offline digital identity checks. It can also be implemented for step-up authentication.