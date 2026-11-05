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Veriff adds contextual fraud detection to biometric verification
By Abhishek Jadhav,4 days ago
Businesses can now screen identity verification sessions for deepfakes and signs that users are being coached by another person through a new product from identity verification provider Veriff. Presence Verification combines passive liveness detection with video analysis and device and network signals to identify manipulated media, automated attacks and suspicious...