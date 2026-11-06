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Stephen Curry passes Oscar Robertson for No. 17 on scoring list
By From NBA.com News Services,8 days ago
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry continues to climb the all-time scoring charts. Curry nailed a 3-pointer with 7:03 left in the first quarter of Thursday’s 120-100 home win against the Miami Heat to score his 26,711th career point. In doing so, he moved ahead of Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (26,710) for No. 17 on the all-time scoring list.