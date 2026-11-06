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Storm Tracker Forecast: Sun and above average temperatures look to last for a while
8 days ago
Mostly sunny and mild (Light & variable) High pressure should keep temperatures above average through the weekend. Storms to the east could pull and tug on the high pressure to the south and west, potentially causing breezy conditions on Saturday. This same dry, warmer weather pattern should continue into the middle of next week. Later next week temperatures will drop and rain is possible as a low pressure trough moves in from the northwest. Also, the area will see mountain snow.