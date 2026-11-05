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Jax State ROTC Program to host 31st-annual banquet
By Sam Williams, Correspondent,7 days ago
Jacksonville State University’s ROTC program will celebrate its alumni during the 31st-annual ROTC Banquet Friday at the University Recreation and Fitness Center. Hosted by the JSU Alumni Association in coordination with the ROTC Alumni Network, the banquet will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. According to Brittany White, the Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement, this year’s event will recognize the 2026 Military Alumni of the Year, COL Scott Brannon, and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1976 ROTC commissioning class.