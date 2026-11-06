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Butler and Garcia crowned 2026 homecoming king and queen
By Riley Brisendine, News Editor,Carley Bieser, Correspondent,8 days ago
Nic Butler and Haley Garcia were crowned Jax State’s 2026 homecoming king and queen at the Homecoming Carnival Thursday evening in the Meehan Hall Parking lot. Students were able to cast their ballots through their student email. According to Student Government Association President Bethany Stoots, 1,363 votes were passed for the election of queen and king.
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