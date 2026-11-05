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GTA 6’s dynamic weather and water system to feature individually moving clouds, storms, and waves that can damage aircraft, boats and the environment
By Rahim Amir Noorali🇩🇪🇪🇸...,8 days ago
Grand Theft Auto VI’s dynamic weather system features independently moving clouds, evolving storms and wind-driven waves that affect vehicles and the environment, according to Rockstar North’s Aaron Garbut in Edge magazine. The system allows storms to buffet and lightly damage aircraft, rough waters to alter boat handling, and rainfall to leave surfaces drying at different rates.