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Japanese watchmaker puts real meteorite into new automatic watch limited to just 100 pieces
By Louise Burke,8 days ago
Japanese watchmaker Knis has launched a 38 mm automatic watch with a genuine meteorite dial, rose-gold-coloured case and crocodile-leather strap. Limited to 100 individually numbered pieces worldwide, the fifth-anniversary model (KN001-MTRGLM) is priced at ¥108,900 in Japan and £622 on the manufacturer's UK website. Louise Burke, Published 11/06/2026.