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MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro
2 days ago
The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro (MT6995) is a flagship SoC for high-end Android smartphones and tablets. Its eight-core CPU uses two Arm C2-Ultra cores at up to 4.55 GHz, three C2-Pro cores at up to 4.35 GHz, and three more C2-Pro cores at up to 3.1 GHz. The cores have 2 MB, 1 MB, and 512 KB of L2 cache each, respectively, and share 16 MB of L3 cache and a 10 MB system-level cache. The chip supports LPDDR5X and LPDDR6-10667 memory as well as UFS 5.0 storage. Performance.