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Fanless Windows laptops are no problem with Snapdragon ARM chips - why won't any manufacturer take the plunge?
By Andreas Osthoff,7 days ago
Passively cooled and therefore silent Windows laptops have long been on our wish list. Many years ago, there were a few models, for example with low-powered Intel Atom processors. However, these required significant compromises in performance. Qualcomm's announcement of the first Snapdragon X ARM processors for Windows a few years ago raised our hopes for a passively cooled laptop with solid everyday performance. Apple has demonstrated for years that this concept works extremely well with its highly successful, fanless MacBook Air.