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Deal | INNOCN discounts 1440p 27-inch 240 Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor ahead of Black Friday deals
By Advertising,7 days ago
In preparation for November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, INNOCN has discounted the 2780S gaming monitor for its Early Thanksgiving Savings event. The 2780S is a 27-inch, QD-OLED gaming monitor well suited for both PC and console gaming, featuring fast response times, an HDR400 True Black certification, and a solid balance between resolution and refresh rate. Its decent colour gamut coverage also makes it a promising monitor for creative applications, like photo and video editing.