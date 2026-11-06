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GTA 6 piracy "a fact of life," says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick
By Rahim Amir Noorali🇩🇪🇪🇸...,8 days ago
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick called piracy “a fact of life” ahead of GTA 6’s November 19 launch, saying the company would use legal and technical measures if it becomes a serious problem. Reported PS5 firmware requirements could prevent the game from running on publicly jailbroken consoles, though neither Rockstar nor Sony has confirmed those requirements.