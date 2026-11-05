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Nexus Mods rejects outright AI mods ban, reaffirms commitment to ‘Pro-human creativity’, giving modders 60 days to disclose AI use
By Rahim Amir Noorali🇩🇪,5 days ago
Nexus Mods has rejected an outright ban on AI-generated mods, instead requiring AI-use disclosures for new uploads and giving existing mod authors until January 2, 2027, to comply. The policy reinforces the platform’s “pro-human creativity” stance through mandatory labeling, moderation measures and a pledge not to use hosted mods to train AI or license them for that purpose.