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Apple's touchscreen MacBook Pro gets a four-hour workout as Labrinth creates music live
By Louise Burke,6 days ago
Apple MacBook Laptop macOS Audio Launch Touchscreen. Apple has given its new touchscreen MacBook Pro a rather different kind of launch demonstration. Instead of another polished presentation filled with performance graphs, the company handed the laptop to British musician Labrinth and invited him to create a song from scratch. During...