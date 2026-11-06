undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘After Dreaming’: A Haunting Journey Through War-Torn Armenia
By Christopher Atamian,8 days ago
It may be unfair to fault an experimental film for having little conventional plot or dialogue. Yet when the lights came up after Christine Haroutounian’s “After Dreaming,” there was a palpable sense of unease in the audience — not simply because of the tragic events the film recounts, but perhaps because of the distance it creates from the viewer.