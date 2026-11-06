undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tatyana Yangaykina: From the Depths of Mordovia to the Heart of the Armenian Soul
By Artsvi Bakhchinyan,8 days ago
YEREVAN/SARANSK, Republic of Mordovia, Russia — Tatyana Yangaykina (born in 1978 in the village of Adashevo, Republic of Mordovia) is a Russian ethnologist. A member of the Moksha people, she was born in the Republic of Mordovia, a region in European Russia that is the historical homeland of the Finno-Ugric Moksha and Erzya peoples.