undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Guest Opinion: Election Results & Thoughts: The Council Must Act Boldly, Listen to Citizens, & Push Forward Essential Initiatives
By Chronicle Contributor,8 days ago
Well, well, the election is over and there is some good news…. First, what a shellacking of the MAGA ideology and wickedness. Maybe, hopefully, it’s time for our federal government to be kind, compassionate and caring about all of us, especially those less fortunate. Let’s hope that the Democrats act boldly to remake our government.