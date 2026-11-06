undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrats force runoff in redrawn Louisiana congressional district
By Alexis Marigny,9 days ago
BATON ROUGE — Nine states redrew congressional district boundaries this summer as the midterm elections approached. Many competitive, deeply red states redrew those maps at former President Donald Trump's direction to give Republicans an advantage. Nationwide, that strategy appeared to backfire as Democratic candidates won nearly all of those...
33