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Art Exhibit Raises $2,408 for Guilford Food Bank
2 days ago
An exhibition featuring two local artists raised $2,408 for the Guilford Food Bank during an Oct. 4 event at The Bird Nest Gallery & Salon Suites in downtown Guilford. The event, “Sunflowers, Hope & Giving: The Joyful Art of Loughlin and Miceli,” featured paintings by Brendan Loughlin and Lisa Miceli and brought visitors together to support local residents facing food insecurity.