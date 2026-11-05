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Bosch Variable Capacity Heat Pump Portfolio
By Editorial Team,6 days ago
Bosch Home Comfort Group is redefining residential HVAC performance with the launch of the YORK YD heat pump portfolio. Unlike traditional HVAC offerings that reserve variable-speed technology for premium systems, the YD lineup integrates fully modulating inverter technology across every tier, expanding access to advanced comfort and energy savings. Available in configurations ranging from 15.2 SEER2/8.5 HSPF2 to 20 SEER2/10 HSPF2, including cold-climate models that maintain heating performance in temperatures as low as –13°F, the portfolio gives contractors a simplified way to match the right solution to a wide range of applications, budgets and climate conditions.