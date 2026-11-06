undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Painting freedom: Derick Davies on Blackness, Oakland and the art of becoming
8 days ago
Derick Davies is showing me his first mural before our formal interview begins. Commissioned for the entrance of Destiny Arts Center near the Oakland-Emeryville border, the mural grew from a relationship he’s been forming for years now. Davies first worked at a summer camp there. After Destiny’s director saw his art, he designed limited-edition hoodies for the organization. They sold out. The mural came next.
1