undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lehigh County's Schlossberg Beats Newcomer Lowrey as PA House Hangs in Balance
By Ben Corbin,2 days ago
Pennsylvania House Majority Whip Mike Schlossberg turned back a challenge from political newcomer Caren Lowrey on Tuesday, holding his Lehigh County seat in a race that unfolded as control of the entire state House hung in the balance. The contest in House District 132 pitted one of Harrisburg's most powerful Democrats against a first-time candidate who works as a drug educator and recovery specialist.
1