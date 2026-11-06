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15 Sports Weekly discusses Brewers World Series win and the Badgers men’s and women’s basketball teams featuring Brian Butch
By Calahan Steed,9 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - WMTV’s Sports Weekly is back in action on Thursday. Mike “Jocko” Jacques and Audrey Marr discuss the Milwaukee Brewers winning the World Series and give a behind-the-scenes look at the World Series coverage. After talking about some baseball, Jocko and Audrey discuss the...