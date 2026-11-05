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Winooski votes strongly Democratic up and down the ballot
By Fiona Hughes,3 days ago
Via Community News Service, a University of Vermont internship program. Winooski proved itself a reliably Democratic stronghold in Vermont, including voting for Amanda Janoo in the race for governor. In that contest for chief executive, Republican Phil Scott was reelected to a sixth two-year term in his closest election since first winning in 2016. All other statewide races — as well as Winooski area elections for the Vermont Legislature — were won by Democrats.