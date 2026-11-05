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Chamber Opposes Proposed Unarmed Security Ordinance
3 days ago
Dear Chair Coletta Zapata and Vice Chair Louijeune,. On behalf of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and our 1,200 members, I write to submit comments on Docket #1541, An Ordinance establishing mandatory training requirements for Unarmed Security Guards. The Chamber continues to oppose Docket #1541 and believes that moving forward with a rigid new permitting, training, and enforcement framework will impose unnecessary and extraordinary costs on both the City and employers. As drafted, the proposed ordinance will create unintended consequences for numerous industries and sectors such as healthcare, financial services, hospitality, higher education, commercial real estate, construction, and cultural institutions. Worse, this Docket will potentially upend the security workforce dramatically, increasing the barrier of entry for an increasingly important profession in Boston. We urge the Council to reject the proposed ordinance, or alternatively, significantly rewrite the entirety of the proposal to align with specific public policy goals to provide basic, employer-led standards for unarmed security guards.